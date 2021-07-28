Boris’s COP26 Spokeswoman Allegra Stratton: “Join the Green Party”

In an unexpected turn of events, Boris Johnson’s COP26 spokesperson Allegra Stratton told The Independent that people should “join the Green Party” if they want to tackle climate change. When asked why organisations were critical of her advice to consider not “rinsing plates“ before putting them in the dishwasher, Allegra responded by saying:

“When people say to me, ‘What can they do?’, they can do many things, they can join Greenpeace, they can join the Green Party, they can join the Tory Party.”

A highly quotable if somewhat unusual endorsement…

Green Party Co-Leader Jonathan Bartley, keen not to miss the opportunity, said:

“After decades of inaction from both the Conservatives and Labour, we would absolutely agree with the government that joining the Green Party is the best thing people can do to help tackle climate change.”

The Green Party are looking for a new leader following Berry and Bartley’s recent resignations…