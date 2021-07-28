Biden Mulls Mandatory Jabs for All Government Employees

At yesterday’s White House press briefing the president told reporters he is considering compulsory vaccinations for all federal employees, which – according to the Office of Personnel Management – would total a whopping 2.1 million US workers. Biden finished off his remark with a barb to those yet unvaccinated, saying “you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were”. Guido can only imagine the outrage among some Tory MPs if Boris ever thought about going down this route – the care workers’ row was bad enough…