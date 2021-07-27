Wes Streeting Cancer-Free

After stepping back from his shadow front bench role to undergo cancer treatment, Wes Streeting has announced on Twitter the great news that he’s cancer-free, “fighting fit and back in action.”

I'm over the moon to let you know that after a successful operation, I'm cancer-free, fighting fit and back in action.



Thank you so much for all of the support I've had in recent months. It has meant more than words can say.



Biggest thanks of all to the NHS. Total heroes. pic.twitter.com/iBo96ivVYL