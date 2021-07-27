Wes Streeting Cancer-Free

After stepping back from his shadow front bench role to undergo cancer treatment, Wes Streeting has announced on Twitter the great news that he’s cancer-free, “fighting fit and back in action.”

Welcome Back Wes…
