Sam Tarry Blames Controversial Event Pull-Out on Supposedly Non-Existent Flooding

Labour MP Sam Tarry – who was nowhere to be seen after the devastating flooding hit his Ilford South constituency on Sunday – has gone missing again after failing to appear at the online launch of the Redbridge Palestinian Solidarity Campaign yesterday evening. After a sizable amount of consternation upon his event appearance being announced…

Tarry was set to appear alongside Jewish Voice for Labour member Diana Nelson – one of eight activists who lost a High Court claims against Labour – however abruptly pulled out of the event hours before it was due to start. Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, had to serve as a last-minute replacement.

According to Jewish News, a spokesperson for Tarry claimed he had pulled out due to “recent flooding in his constituency”. This explanation raises more questions than it answers, not least because – presumably – the same Tarry spokesperson told Guido yesterday his constituency “didn’t suffer flooding like elsewhere in Redbridge, or in neighbouring Barking and Dagenham.” A claim that didn’t ring true at the time given Guido had been sent videos of terrible flooding within Ilford South…

Guido suspects the real reason Tarry pulled out of this controversial event so suddenly was more down to an angry intervention by LOTO. Presumably after a flood of angry messages to Sir Keir…