Rosie Duffield Embroiled in Transsexual Rights Row (Again)

The transsexuals versus women culture war has flared up in the Labour Party again. Last night, the Labour Party’s social media lurking transsexual-taleban faction exploded after the Labour MP for Canterbury, Rosie Duffield, committed the thought-crime of liking a tweet suggesting transsexual people are “cosplaying” (the practice of dressing up as character from film or TV) “as the opposite sex”.

This tweet proved incredibly unpopular with LGBT Labour, who called for the withdrawal of the whip and the suspension of Duffield from the parliamentary Labour Party following a pattern “…of LGBT-phobic behaviour”. This is despite the fact that the original tweet that Duffield liked was posted by a gay man.

Since the Twitter uproar, the Labour Party has said it is looking into the matter and that it “takes all complaints of homophobia or transphobia extremely seriously.” Labour isn’t going to win any votes getting caught up in arguments about the colonisation of gay culture…

This isn’t the first time that Duffield has come under fire for allegedly transphobic behaviour. Last year she liked a tweet that argued the phrase “individuals with a cervix” should say “women” instead. This is a controversial statement for Labour’s transsexual-taleban, less so for voters…