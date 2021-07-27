Gloomster Neil Ferguson’s New-Found Covid Optimism

It appears the recent surprising sustained fall in Covid cases is giving even the dourest, most pessimistic epidemiologists pause for optimism. Neil ‘200,000 cases per day‘ Ferguson told the Today Programme this morning he is:

“… positive that by late September/October time we will be looking back at most of the pandemic. We will still have Covid with us, we will still have people dying from Covid but we’ll have put the bulk of the pandemic behind us”

He now observes the “equation has fundamentally changed [due to] the effect of vaccines”.