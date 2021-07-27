National Union of Transport Workers: One Rule for Them, Another for Passengers

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) had plenty to say about the removal of Covid restrictions leading up to 19th July. In a letter to No. 10 and devolved leaders earlier this month, RMT General Secretary Mike Lynch railed against the unlocking plans, claiming “it could be a fatal folly to suddenly remove protections such as [social distancing], especially when they have been proven to work [and] when infections are soaring.” You’d think they’d take every personal precaution going forward, therefore – regardless of government diktat…

Photos from this week’s RMT Liverpool meeting, however, show maskless members – including the General Secretary – packed together to listen to the union’s leadership talk about their plans to, in the words of one attendee, “fight cuts and not pay for the pandemic”. It now seems their Covid concerns have been thrown out of the window. Metaphorically, of course – Guido can’t see any evidence of open windows to improve the room’s ventilation…