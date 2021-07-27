In Full: McDonnell Defends Apsana Begum During Housing Fraud Trial

With Apsana Begum’s housing fraud trial still ongoing, John McDonnell made a guest star appearance this afternoon as a live defense witness. While it only lasted a few minutes, McDonnell gave the hard left MP a gushing character reference. Guido’s courtroom mole gives the rundown:

“She came across as a very straightforward, sincere, committed person” “[She is] honest, sincere, extremely caring, and she comes across always as wanting to do the right thing. She comes across as a very good person.”

McDonnell confesses he was hoping to take her on as a PPS had Labour won in 2019, saying he had confidence in her judgment, ability and dedication. Damning…

When asked whether she was intelligent, McDonnell replied “very bright”. He confirmed that in his view she is “capable”. When asked whether she is a good political operator he claimed the term would be “derogatory” though “can put a good argument”

“She has won over people with her honesty and sincerity in Labour and in the House overall.”

The court returns at 11am tomorrow and deliberates on Thursday…