GMB Takes Direct Action Against London Labour’s “Callous” Caretaker Sacking

Labour’s financial headaches are about to get a lot worse, as GMB has announced it’s pulled funding for the party’s capital branch. The Union has just announced they are turning off the taps for London Labour after a grieving caretaker was sacked by Labour-run Islington Council after 24 years’ service. Not a great outcome amid the party’s two-day campaign on security in work…

The GMB Regional Secretary tells the press:

“His callous sacking over an honest error is beginning to look like political victimisation. “GMB will always back our members and if Islington Labour refuse to listen to reason we will hit them where it hurts – in the party coffers. “It’s a shame that other Labour candidates have to suffer the consequences of Islington council’s actions, but that’s the way it is until this matter is resolved.”

GMB’s decision to cut funding could yet prove a drop in the ocean if Unite doesn’t turn their taps on any time soon. More Labour HQ lay-offs yet to come?