Where Was Sam Tarry?

London’s flooding last night hit the North particularly badly, not least in Ilford where local MP Wes Streeting and council leader Jas Athwal were out helping residents in the worst affected homes. Fresh off the heels of quelling local ‘rainbow dildo butt monkey’ anger…

Some Labour sources were quite irked at one notable no-show: Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South. Unlike Ilford North residents who saw their MP out and about last night, all Tarry’s voters got was a quote tweet. Constituents on Facebook have had no update. Given Tarry’s shadow transport spokesperson role, co-conspirators may even have presumed the TfL chaos might have warranted a comment.

🚨 Important message for anyone affected by flash flooding in Ilford from @RedbridgeLive 🚨



A406 still closed in part, and weather remains severe with continued flood risk. ⚠️ https://t.co/GhCw02NYQg — Sam Tarry MP (@SamTarry) July 25, 2021

Some locals begged the question, therefore, where was Sam last night? Could it have been he was, in fact, staying in his £600,000 three-bedroom Brighton house? Admittedly his family home may not be the best venue to avoid being in deep water…