Labour Using ‘Fire & Rehire’ Tactics to Stabilise Finances

With Labour quickly running out of money, it looks like the party is now resorting to tactics Sir Keir had previously labelled “against British values” just to keep the ship afloat. New reports show that, despite their own calls back in May to ban “fire and rehire” practices, Labour are now recruiting staff on temporary contracts with weaker employment rights than its permanent workforce – whilst simultaneously announcing mass redundancies to get “fighting fit for upcoming campaigns and the next general election”…

The new hires will be placed on 6 month contracts, and asked to bring their own laptop and anti-virus software as they investigate complaints against party members. A senior Labour MP said:

“Sacking individuals and hiring others with worse wages, terms and conditions are the actions of the worst of the very worst employers.”

That the party is cutting corners shouldn’t come as a surprise: last week it was revealed their financial reserves are now down to just one month’s payroll owing to “lost members and dealing with antisemitism cases.” What’s more surprising is how quickly they turned to a practice their own deputy leader insisted should be “outlaw[ed] it without any further delay”…

Hat-Tip: Independent