Independent SAGE’s ‘100,000 Cases Per Day by July’ Forecast Wrong (Again)

Doomsday activist experts who claimed the UK would see 100,000 Covid cases every day “by July” have already been proven wrong. Independent Sage members – who have spent the last 17 months campaigning against the government and against any post-Covid return to normality – will once again be disappointed to see their hyperbolic predictions contradicted by reality, as the UK seems to be turning a corner from a post-freedom day peak of 54,000. Their forecast made headlines…

In early June, UCL’s Anthony Costello claimed:

“In a month [July 19] you’ll be up to 100,000 new cases a day. If the Government takes a gamble and lets rip like Tory backbenchers want, the NHS will be overloaded. Let’s wait. Let’s stay as we are.”

The latest data now suggests case rates are falling, with as few as 29,173 testing positive for Covid yesterday. Unless gambling at the bookies Guido doesn’t like to make predictions, Independent SAGE’s doomladen forecast has proven wrong again…