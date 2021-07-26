Expelled Labour Members Considering Forming New Party

Thousands of far-left loons are considering forming a new party following their expulsion from Labour last week. Members of Labour Against the Witch-Hunt – one of four groups purged by Starmer for claiming the party’s antisemitism crisis was overstated – can be seen discussing the plans in an emergency Zoom meeting held on Saturday, during which they claim:

Their expulsion proves “we have been a thorn in the side of the Labour Party Right, and we should take that as a compliment.”

Starmer has been “pandering directly to the establishment“, and the far-left should capitalise on Labour’s impending collapse.

The “biggest party in Britain today is the ex-Labour Party. People who’ve been expelled, people who’ve been suspended.”

A new socialist party “is coming into creation, that will have the energy and the vitality that the Corbyn party was beginning to show that it had”.

The group are also planning to hold an event in Brighton at the same time as Labour Party conference (in what they’re affectionately calling a kind of “Counter-Conference“). One voice on the call even floated the idea of “forcing” Jeremy Corbyn to become their leader…

