Farage’s GB News Debut Week is Ratings Victory

Farage has once again got a political project back on course; to the annoyance of both his and GB News’ critics, Farage’s show was the most watched show on the channel this week, and beat Sky News Tonight with Dermot Murnaghan every single day it was on air:

Monday 19th:

Farage – 96.3k/Peak: 108k

Sky News Tonight – 75.4k/Peak: 78k

BBC Outside Source – 109.5k/Peak: 125.1k

Tuesday 20th:

Farage – 85.3k/Peak: 99.8k

Sky News Tonight – 53.9k/Peak: 63.3k

BBC Outside Source – 91.8k/Peak: 150.7k

Wednesday 21st:

Farage – 71.7k/Peak: 83.6k

Sky News Tonight – 62.1k/Peak: 70.9k

BBC Outside Source – 86.4k/Peak: 93k

Thursday 22nd:

Farage – 67.1k/Peak: 78.6k

Sky News Tonight – 55.8k/Peak: 60.8k

BBC Outside Source – 132.2k/Peak: 146.1k

A source informs Guido the station bosses are “pleased that Nigel’s star power has given them a much-needed boost after a turbulent few weeks.” They are also expecting the numbers to continue steadily growing over time as more people hear about the show. With set improvements, the introduction of hourly bulletins and now Farage, GB News know what their viewers want…