A brilliant clip of a 1991 G7 drinks reception has emerged and is doing the rounds this morning, featuring an Avengers Assemble cast of Margaret Thatcher, Ted Heath, Lady Diana, a coterie of world leaders and the Queen herself. A real flashback…

One of the highlights of the clip is the Queen saying what we all knew directly to Ted Heath’s face; when the former PM mentioned he’d been to Baghdad the Queen jokingly responds, “I know you did, you’re expendable”. The Queen of diplomacy…