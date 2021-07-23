Angus Robertson Continuing SNP’s Delusions

Scottish Cabinet Secretary Angus Robertson is continuing the trend of SNP ministers kidding themselves into believing things that just aren’t true. Yesterday, he insisted “support for Scottish independence is continuing to grow”, yet offered no evidence to back that claim – probably because that evidence doesn’t actually exist. Aggregate polling shows that support for independence has been in decline for the last 12 months…

Guido reminds Robertson that the Scottish Ministerial Code clearly states “holders of public office should be truthful”, with honesty listed as one of the “seven principles of public life”. Guido’s flicked through the code, and it doesn’t look like ‘self-delusion’ is another one of those principles. Of course, the code was issued by Nicola Sturgeon, so there’s probably room to be flexible…

Hat Tip: Duncan Hothersall