Tory Conference Set to Require Vaccine Passports

The Mail reports the Tories’ September conference in Manchester is set to require Covid passports, in a blow to any libertarian MPs hoping to attend. While most of conference is quite far away from nightclubbing scenes, no doubt photos of a packed Midlands bar would attract online ire. Or maybe Boris is finally learning to lead by example…

A Conservative Party spokesperson merely tells Guido, “The Party will be following government guidance”.

Yesterday the Telegraph reported one prominent Tory rebel MP said he suspects if Boris does force them “significant numbers of Conservative MPs and activists will refuse to attend.” All the more cheap, room temperature white wine for Guido…

UPDATE: Mark Jenkinson, the Conservative MP for Workington has announced:

“I’m booked for [the] Conservative party conference, I’m double jabbed. I won’t be going to conference if we’re excluding people on the basis of [their] vaccination status”.

UPDATE II: Steve Baker joins Jenkinson

With a heavy heart, and apologies to event organisers, likewise. https://t.co/Xw2IaXD0bh — Steve Baker MP FRSA (@SteveBakerHW) July 22, 2021

UPDATE III: Helena Morrissey also planning to boycott Conservative party conference.

Any other Tory MPs planning a boycott, do get in touch…