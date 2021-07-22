Labour’s Vaccine Passport U-Turns

Labour have flip-flopped on the use of vaccine passports, a policy announced by Boris Johnson four days ago.

In February 2021, when vaccine passports were first being discussed, Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth told the BBC that ‘a form of vaccine passport is probably going to be inevitable for international travel in the foreseeable future. This position was confirmed by Keir Starmer who admitted that international vaccine passports are “probably inevitable”.

On 23 February 2021 Ashworth went even further stating: “I can see the arguments, but then if you’re going to have a passport for a Covid vaccination, why not a passport for a flu vaccination? Flu kills thousands of people every year. Why not for a measles vaccination?” Sounds a bit overkill…

Yesterday the Labour Party refused to rule out supporting vaccine passports for nightclubs but didn’t make a firm stand either way. Typical...

Then today the Labour Party u-turned again. A Labour spokesperson said that:

“…we oppose the use of Covid vaccination status for everyday access to venues and services. It’s costly, open to fraud and is impractical. Being double jabbed doesn’t prove you aren’t carrying the virus’

How is Guido meant to understand Labour Party policy when it’s clear that Labour ministers don’t even know….