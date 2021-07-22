Hoyle Bollocks Government over NHS Pay Announcement

The government finally slipped out their 3% NHS pay rise announcement yesterday afternoon at 1730, just hours after a Department for Health minister had stood up in the Commons and announced nothing. Once again, Hoyle’s blown his top over the government announcing major policy changes outside the chamber – a technical breach of the ministerial code.

Guido’s still not sure what exactly was going on behind the scenes in Whitehall regarding the announcement:

On Friday he first reported the announcement was expected on either Monday or Tuesday this week.

On Monday Playbook specified Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon there was a notable absence of any announcement.

DHSC sources that afternoon suggested there were disagreements between the department and No. 10 regarding the announcement.

On Tuesday evening it was announced there’d be an oral statement on Wednesday called “NHS update”, however when it was announced sources were still unsure whether it would contain the pay rise announcement.

The statement came and went without the 3% promise going public.

Hours later a press release was finally sent out.

Hoyle’s frustration is understandable, though Guido’s not sure whether the government themself knew whether they were coming or going on this one…