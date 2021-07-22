Six Tory Parliamentarians Announce Party Conference Boycott over Vaccine Passports

Six Tory parliamentarians have now gone public with a commitment to actively boycott Tory conference in October if, as reported, vaccine passports are an entry requirement. Mark Jenkinson was first out of the gates, followed by Steve Baker. Lady Helena Morrissey came shortly after. Now Guido learns Bolton West MP Chris Green is joining them:

“I would love to go to Party Conference because it is in Manchester, down the road from my constituency and a great chance to champion levelling up, but I will not be attending in person or online.”

As is Peter Bone:

“I can confirm that I won’t be attending the party conference if we have to have a vaccinee passport to attend.”

Andrew Bridgen has also told Guido he will add his name to the list of boycotters in the event of mandatory vaccine passports.

Sir Charles Walker previously said he wouldn’t get the vaccine due to a phobia of needles, and confirmed to Guido this afternoon he remains unvaccinated and still “waiting for nasal vaccine”, thereby depriving conference of their biggest grandee thus far. It’s a real bind for Boris – lose support amongst party ideologues or get mauled by the press…

UPDATE: Milling wobbles, texts Tory MPs

Follow Guido’s rolling updated list below: