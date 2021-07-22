Crawley Conservatives Calling for Mayor’s Resignation After Taxi Brawl

Following Guido’s story yesterday, which showed what appeared to be the Labour Mayor of Crawley hurling punches at a taxi driver, the leader of Crawley’s Conservative group is now calling for a vote of no confidence in the Mayor and demanding ‘his immediate resignation‘:

Dear Mr Mayor, In line with the rules in the Council’s Constitution where any nine members of the Council can request an additional Full Council meeting, we formally request that you call an Extraordinary Full Council meeting in order to consider the following single item of business. This Council expresses No Confidence in the Mayor and seeks his immediate resignation.”

As of this morning, Mayor Shahzad Abbas Malik still hasn’t provided a comment on the bust-up. Sussex Police, meanwhile, are asking people not to speculate on the identities of the two men involved. Looks like the Council has already made up its mind…