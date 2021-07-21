Lewis: Circumstances Exist to Justify the Use of Article 16

Brandon Lewis and Lord Frost have collectively told parliament that the UK will not yet trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, even though the circumstances now exist to do so. Both have suggested “we cannot go on as we are”, and this afternoon the government published a Command Paper stating that it is seeking to negotiate significant changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol. Approaching crunch time…

Brandon Lewis told the Commons:

“The past few months have shown the current approach to the Protocol is simply not working. Already we have seen trade diverted, supply chains disrupted, and increased costs due to added bureaucracy. This is all having a considerable impact on everyday life in Northern Ireland.” “The new approach we have set out today, based on negotiation and consensus, recognises that a sustainable solution will require significant changes to the way the Protocol is being approached. Working together we can find a new balance that better reflects the unique circumstances of Northern Ireland.”

Guido won’t be surprised if the EU continues to sit on their collective backside and do nothing…