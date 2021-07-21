Labour Mayor’s Road Rage Silence

A Labour mayor has gone off-grid after video footage emerged of him fighting in the street with a taxi driver. Cllr Shahzad Abbas Malik is the serving mayor of Crawley Borough Council and has previously made a big deal about his double-timing the position as a taxi driver. Guido’s now received astonishing footage of the mayor having a fistfight with a fellow cabbie in the middle of the road. It didn’t look like a fare fight…

Despite multiple local sources claiming the man in the video is Cllr Malik, Guido was keen to confirm the footage with him. Despite repeated attempts to contact him and the local Labour branch over the last two days, they’ve all remained tight-lipped. A surprising character trait from a cabbie-turned-politician…