Keir Starmer Self-Isolating for the Fourth Time

Keir Starmer is now self-isolating for the fourth time as of this afternoon, after one of his children tested positive for Covid at lunchtime. A Labour spokesperson said:

“One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir & his family will now be self-isolating. Keir was already doing daily tests & tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests.”

Apparently Sir Keir found out about the result as soon as PMQs wrapped up. So now that’s the PM, the Chancellor, the Health Secretary and the Leader of the Opposition all under house arrest…

UPDATE: Starmer himself has now released a statement via Twitter:

“This lunchtime, one of my children tested positive for COVID. I know it’s my responsibility to follow the rules – my family and I are now self-isolating.”

Ping!