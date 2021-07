Keir Starmer is now self-isolating for the fourth time as of this afternoon, after one of his children tested positive for Covid at lunchtime. A Labour spokesperson said:

“One of Keir’s children tested positive for Covid this lunchtime. In line with the rules, Keir & his family will now be self-isolating. Keir was already doing daily tests & tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests.”

