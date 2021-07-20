SNP Frontbencher Schooled on EU Trade Figures by Minister

It seems trade minister Greg Hands has caught Mordaunt-itis, embarrassing the SNP’s foreign affairs spokesperson over his incorrect EU trade figures. Guido’s previously fact checked the myth of a collapse in UK-EU exports after The Observer claimed Brexit had caused a 68% drop in trade in January. As Hands points out, this was primarily over border restrictions introduced in the wake of the Alpha variant’s spread…

In February, Dover Port said “A month on since the end of the Brexit transition period, the Port of Dover is pleased to already be welcoming over 90% of the freight traffic volumes typical of this time of year”

Hands later said he’d been expecting the proficiently-anti-trade Smith to come armed with deliberately out-of-date data and came armed with the latest figures. As Hands points out, Alyn Smith is the most anti-trade MP in the Commons, being just one of two to be against the EU-Japan FTA…