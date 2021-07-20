Record 430 Illegal Migrants Arrive in Single Day

A new record for illegal migrant crossings was hit in Dover yesterday, with at least 430 people making the journey. On GB News last night, Farage predicted “in the space of the next few weeks, this will become the biggest non-Covid story in this country”

As I said on @GBNEWS, 430 illegal immigrants into Kent in a single day yesterday — a new record. This is an invasion and our weak PM won't lift a finger.



Guido has a feeling Nigel may once again be correct…