Record 430 Illegal Migrants Arrive in Single Day

A new record for illegal migrant crossings was hit in Dover yesterday, with at least 430 people making the journey. On GB News last night, Farage predicted “in the space of the next few weeks, this will become the biggest non-Covid story in this country”

Guido has a feeling Nigel may once again be correct…
mdi-tag-outline Immigration
mdi-account-multiple-outline Priti Patel
mdi-timer July 20 2021 @ 11:35
