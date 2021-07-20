Public Switching Off Covid App, Young in Particular

Research just released by YouGov suggests despite larger proportions of the public either removing the app or not installing to begin with, almost half of all online British adults (47%) do still currently have it installed. However, YouGov’s research shows that

“a third have turned off their Bluetooth or otherwise disabled the contact tracing function of the NHS COVID-19 app at some point (34%). This includes a fifth (20%) who currently have contact tracing or Bluetooth turned off, meaning this function won’t work, and 14% of users who currently have contract tracing on but have turned it off at certain times in the past. Six in ten (62%) are using this aspect of the app properly, leaving Bluetooth and contract tracing on at all times.”

Of the nightclubbing 18-24 demographic more than half have turned it off at times or permanently, and one in six have deleted the app permanently. Just 9% of 18-24s have the app and are using it correctly. That’s one way of avoiding being a victim of the pingdemic…