Labour Running Out of Money

Labour is now officially heading towards bankruptcy, according to General Secretary David Evans. At a meeting of Labour staff this morning, Evans said the party’s poor financial state is due to “lost members and dealing with antisemitism cases.” It’s always someone else’s fault, eh Keir…

According to Labour List’s Sienna Rodgers, Labour’s financial reserves are now down to just one month’s payroll, with voluntary severance being offered to all NEC-funded staff. For a Labour-party announcement about potential redundancies, sources claim there was “no mention of staff welfare”…

The left is furious about this financial state: Bywire News claims “Labour were the richest party in Britain under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.”; self-proclaimed “Marxist” Labour councillor James McAsh says the fall from being “the richest political party in Britain” is “so sad and so scary”. Surely for a Marxist, wealth reduction is exactly what McAsh would want to see…