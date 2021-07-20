Gove’s Jolyon Put Down

Jolyon has once again found himself bested by the government, this time at the hands of Michael Gove personally. Responding to news that the government is set to appeal a recent court decision in favour of Jolyon’s Good Law Project, Maugham said he’s “Happy to take anyone’s bet that they lose this one too.” Ramping up his attention-seeking, he @-ed Gove, suggesting “How about it… £100 to a charity of the winner’s choosing that you end up losing this one too?” He clearly didn’t realise the open goal he’d just created…

In terms baseball-loving Jolyon may understand, that seems like a home-run from Gove…