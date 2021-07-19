Wera Hobhouse: Poor People Want To Be Told What To Do By Posh People

It appears the LibDems have entirely given up trying to win the votes of anyone who isn’t middle-class and university-educated. Last Thursday Bath MP Wera Hobhouse went off-script and came out with remarkable claim:

“This morning, a contributor on Radio 4 said that it is only ever posh people who say that the less fortunate people in our communities do not want to be told by posh people what to do, but in fact they do, or, at least, they want some responsible guidance.”

What is it about being married to the Eton-educated Hon. William Hobhouse, son of Baron Hobhouse of Woodborough, that makes Wera Benedicta von Reden think the deserving poor want to be told by her what to do…