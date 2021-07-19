“Pingdemic” Plunges 1.73 Million into Isolation

The Adam Smith Institute has estimated 1.73 million people, including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, have been pinged by Test and Trace and are subsequently isolating. This number could increase to 5.2 million by mid-August if the government doesn’t act. Guido didn’t realise this many people would be pinging on Freedom Day…

“Pingdemic” has resulted in thousands of businesses, including Marks & Spencers and Iceland, shutting their doors and reducing operations due to large numbers of staff having to isolate. Maybe if everyone had the option of using a test and isolate scheme, businesses wouldn’t be suffering this much…

Ministers, Tory backbenchers from the Covid Recovery Group, business representatives and Tony Blair are looking to bring forward the date that pinged, double-jabbed people no longer have to isolate. Without a change in policy, England could be looking at lockdown by the backdoor…