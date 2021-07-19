Boris Confirms Vaccine Passports for Nightclubs

In this afternoon’s government press conference, Boris Johnson confirmed that so-called vaccine passports will be needed for entry into nightclubs and “other large venues” by the end of September, and that a negative test result will no longer be enough. Guido wonders whether this will include people who have had vaccines outside of England – something that the app currently does not recognise…

In the same press conference Chief Scientist Sir Patrick Vallance described nightclubs as “potential super-spreading events” with 35% of 18-30 year-olds still unvaccinated. In spite of this, for the next two months nightclubs will be allowed to open and vaccines will not be a condition of entry…

Johnson also revealed that he will stop “pingdemic” from causing supermarket shortages by allowing a small number of key workers to avoid self-isolation. This comes as 1.73 million Brits have been plunged into isolation…