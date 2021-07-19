Meet Freedom Day’s Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters have descended upon Parliament Square this afternoon to protest lockdown… 14 hours after all legal restrictions were lifted in the UK. Some people just can’t take yes for an answer…

Guido spoke to some of these protesters to ask what on earth they had left to protest. There were a colourful range of characters who were willing to chat including, conspiracy theorists warning of fascist technocracy, angry nutters calling for Whitty and Boris to be arrested, and your run-of-the-mill anti-vaxxers. Someone should tell the protestors that the successful vaccine programme is what has ended the much-hated lockdown…

Protesters have started throwing bottles at police and there have been a reported 11 protesters arrested for “a variety of offences”. Guido can’t understand why these protesters have chosen today of all days to protest…