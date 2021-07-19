Department for Transport Civil Servant Booted off Love Island

Department for Transport civil servant and former beauty queen, 25-year-old Sharon Gaffka, has been booted off Love Island in a teary and dramatic show opener.

Sharon who had previously worked as an EU Exit Senior Policy Advisor said:

“I’m still on the look for love and the hunt for that Mr someone special who can handle my fire and make me a happy woman”.

Guido thought that Sharon would have had plenty of experience leaving the single market…

Sharon will be returning from Mallorca, which was recently placed on the amber list. However, as of today, if she is double jabbed, she will not be required to isolate. Perhaps Sharon will have more luck finding love when she returns to SW1…