Glorious scenes from Maggie’s Bar on Fulham Road last night as it re-opened for the first time since March 2020. The Thatcher-themed haunt hired a Boris impersonator to welcome in the return, telling queuing punters:

“Clubs are once again re-open and especially tonight we are taking a journey back in time because I am most proud to say that Maggie’s is re-open!”

Guido can’t wait to re-visit soon…