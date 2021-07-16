“You’re on Kind of a Death Spiral”: Keir Meets Ex-Labour Voters

Starmer has told the BBC he’ll “sweat blood” to try and win voters’ respect, after he bravely volunteered to be filmed talking with a group of ex-Labour voters in Blackpool for an hour. The first day of his new voter-meeting roadshow got off to a bad start yesterday after one prospective voter said the party is currently in a “death spiral” and others said his ideas were “pie in the sky” and a “waste of time”. Many had never heard of Starmer before – despite being 15 months into the job…

Labour sources have tried spinning the footage as a positive, telling Playbook, “There aren’t many politicians who would be willing to sit for an hour on camera with a group of voters who had said they weren’t planning on voting for them.” There’s a good reason why other politicians don’t do it – the resulting footage above…