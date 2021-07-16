NHS Pay Announcement Early Next Week

Guido hears the long-awaited pay announcement for nurses and hospital porters is most likely due next Monday or Tuesday after the previous outcry over the proposed 1%. While the government has been tight-lipped over whether they’ll budge, Helen Whateley told LBC in February they would “need to look at the recommendations from the independent pay review bodies”. The same interview in which she forgot the wage of NHS nurses…

Guido hears a larger 3% pay rise could now be on the cards – an expensive change that would do nothing to appease unions’ ludicrous demands of a 15% increase. It’s now in the hands of No. 10 and the Treasury…
July 16 2021 @ 14:00
