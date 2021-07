Mogg: Would BBC Appoint Someone from Guido?

Guido missed this excellent point from Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Commons yesterday. The Leader of the House had been asked by Bob Blackman if he could arrange a debate on the requirement for BBC News to remain impartial, and to “reflect the news rather than the opinions of those who preside over it?”¬†citing the floated appointment of ex-Huffington Post¬†editor Jess Brammer. Rees-Mogg made the point:

“The BBC must ask itself, if it is going to make an appointment from the Huffington Post, whether it would make an appointment from the Guido Fawkes website, a similar news outlet, except a rather more accurate one, on the right rather than on the left.”

We already know the answer, Huffington Post’s political editor* regularly presents Radio 4’s “Week in Westminster”, no one from Guido has ever been asked to present the show…

*Paul Waugh announced this morning that he is off to become the new chief political commentator of the i newspaper. We wish him well…