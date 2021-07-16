Mogg: Would BBC Appoint Someone from Guido?

Guido missed this excellent point from Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Commons yesterday. The Leader of the House had been asked by Bob Blackman if he could arrange a debate on the requirement for BBC News to remain impartial, and to “reflect the news rather than the opinions of those who preside over it?” citing the floated appointment of ex-Huffington Post editor Jess Brammer. Rees-Mogg made the point:

“The BBC must ask itself, if it is going to make an appointment from the Huffington Post, whether it would make an appointment from the Guido Fawkes website, a similar news outlet, except a rather more accurate one, on the right rather than on the left.”

We already know the answer, Huffington Post’s political editor* regularly presents Radio 4’s “Week in Westminster”, no one from Guido has ever been asked to present the show…

*Paul Waugh announced this morning that he is off to become the new chief political commentator of the i newspaper. We wish him well…