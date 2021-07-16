Brammar Supports Black Lives Matter

After Guido reported that Jess Brammar was in the running to become head of BBC News, and that this was controversial given she’d promoted a woke agenda as editor of the Huffington Post, some people who should know better claimed this was untrue. Jess had made it hard to produce evidence because she’d deleted thousands of her tweets going back a decade. Which was eyebrow-raising in itself.

On Brammer’s Instagram account, Guido found that on the BLM campaign’s social media “Blackout Tuesday” last June, Brammar joined with other BLM supporters in posting a black square to signal her support for the campaign which has some far out policies – including defunding the police. Given she is seeking a position of great sensitivity (in that the role involves setting the tone for the nation’s dominant BBC news channels and guaranteeing the impartiality of the output), this is not insignificant. If she were currently employed by the BBC this would be in breach of the BBC’s new social media guidelines established by Tim Davie…

Her posts detail her struggle with “White Privilege” and motherhood, and even has the self-awareness in some of her Instagram posts to realise that she is becoming a woke parody. Holding a woke book for toddlers open on the page “P is for Privilege“, she posts “Yes I am very happy to be a parody of myself”. In another post she says her and her partner, Guardian media editor Jim Waterson, are anti-cars – except when they need to hire one. Guido sympathises with Jess having to hide her feminist rage at the line in the “Wheels on the Bus” rhyme “the mummies on the bus go shhh shhh shhh”, it is so infuriatingly unwoke…