Wimbledon, Ascot & Football Sees MPs Rack Up Over £46,000 in Gifts

At the start of the month, Guido totted up the total cost of all the freebies MPs had accepted in the latest register of interests: £23,000 spent on Brits tickets, tennis matches, football games and the like. Guido thought it was quite a hefty figure at the time…

Well two weeks later, and MPs have managed to blow that sum out the water: the updated register shows £46,098.97 has been splurged in just 14 days. Here’s the full breakdown:

Tennis:

  • Fleur Anderson, £480
  • Scott Benton, £1,100
  • Steve Brine, £304
  • Philip Davies, £1,100
  • Stephen Hammond, £480
  • Scott Mann, £1,900
  • Caroline Nokes, £1,398

Football:

  • Stuart Andrew, £1,961
  • Scott Benton, £4,994.60
  • Ben Bradley, £1,961
  • Philip Davies, £3,457
  • Alberto Costa, £645
  • Chris Heaton-Harris, £1,961
  • Esther McVey, £3,457
  • Laurence Robertson, £3,457
  • Stuart Graham, £1,961
  • Toby Perkins, £3,457
  • Luke Pollard £646.37
  • Mark Tami, £1,961

Royal Ascot:

  • Scott Benton, £1,400
  • Mark Jenkinson, £1,400
  • Laurence Robertson, £2,800

Brits:

  • Nickie Aiken, £900
  • Christian Matheson, £900
  • Conor McGinn, £750
  • Alex Sobel, £900

Other:

  • Paul Holmes, £359 (Cricket)

Congratulations go to Scott Benton for scooping up tickets for the Royal Ascot, the Wimbledon final, and two Euro games, worth a grand total of £7,494.60 – the highest total for this edition. As always, nice work if you can get it…

