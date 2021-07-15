Wimbledon, Ascot & Football Sees MPs Rack Up Over £46,000 in Gifts

At the start of the month, Guido totted up the total cost of all the freebies MPs had accepted in the latest register of interests: £23,000 spent on Brits tickets, tennis matches, football games and the like. Guido thought it was quite a hefty figure at the time…

Well two weeks later, and MPs have managed to blow that sum out the water: the updated register shows £46,098.97 has been splurged in just 14 days. Here’s the full breakdown:

Tennis:

Fleur Anderson, £480

Scott Benton, £1,100

Steve Brine, £304

Philip Davies, £1,100

Stephen Hammond, £480

Scott Mann, £1,900

Caroline Nokes, £1,398

Football:

Stuart Andrew, £1,961

Scott Benton, £4,994.60

Ben Bradley, £1,961

Philip Davies, £3,457

Alberto Costa, £645

Chris Heaton-Harris, £1,961

Esther McVey, £3,457

Laurence Robertson, £3,457

Stuart Graham, £1,961

Toby Perkins, £3,457

Luke Pollard £646.37

Mark Tami, £1,961

Royal Ascot:

Scott Benton, £1,400

Mark Jenkinson, £1,400

Laurence Robertson, £2,800

Brits:

Nickie Aiken, £900

Christian Matheson, £900

Conor McGinn, £750

Alex Sobel, £900

Other:

Paul Holmes, £359 (Cricket)

Congratulations go to Scott Benton for scooping up tickets for the Royal Ascot, the Wimbledon final, and two Euro games, worth a grand total of £7,494.60 – the highest total for this edition. As always, nice work if you can get it…