Wimbledon, Ascot & Football Sees MPs Rack Up Over £46,000 in Gifts

At the start of the month, Guido totted up the total cost of all the freebies MPs had accepted in the latest register of interests: £23,000 spent on Brits tickets, tennis matches, football games and the like. Guido thought it was quite a hefty figure at the time…
Well two weeks later, and MPs have managed to blow that sum out the water: the updated register shows £46,098.97 has been splurged in just 14 days. Here’s the full breakdown:
Tennis:
Football:
Royal Ascot:
Brits:
Other:
Congratulations go to Scott Benton for scooping up tickets for the Royal Ascot, the Wimbledon final, and two Euro games, worth a grand total of £7,494.60 – the highest total for this edition. As always, nice work if you can get it…