Sky Adviser on Psychological Safety Says Those Who Criticise Take-the-Knee Are “Subhuman”

Political activist and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who mentored Sky employees on “allyship and psychological safety” just last month, has declared that those “offended” by taking the knee are “subhuman“, and that the Mail on Sunday’s Dan Hodges “is a Racist Apologist epitomising the inferiority complex of white supremacy”. No doubt her contributions to Sky’s “Unity Programme” were greatly appreciated…



This isn’t the first time Mos-Shogbamimu’s pushed the boundaries of what it means to promote psychological safety. A quick browse through her Twitter profile shows that she’s called Priti Patel a “Racial Gatekeeper Extraordinaire”, suggested that “exempting the Queen & Household from race discrimination laws is an atrocity”, and even warned her own followers that “for your own mental health, don’t try my patience.” Always be kind and tolerant of others, unless they disagree with you.