McVey’s TV Presenting Return that Never Was

At the start of 2021, News UK was still planning on launching a right-wing TV channel of their own, only to abandon plans when GB News had clearly emerged as the better-prepared front runner. The death knell was announced in April by Rebekah Brooks with the departure of broadcast executive David Rhodes, and her conclusion that a linear news channel is not “commercially viable”. GB News hopes to prove that wrong…

The register of MPs’ interests has now given an insight into the programming Brooks had hoped to get off the ground. Last night, Esther McVey revealed she took £600 from News UK “for presenting pilot episodes of a news programme”. According to McVey, the audition took up 6 hours of her time. It was no doubt a breeze for McVey, who prior to Parliament made a name for herself as a GMTV presenter…

Guido hears the audition took the form of a panel show with two talking heads and a second MP. Interestingly, the name of Esther’s MP co-host is yet to register their payment…