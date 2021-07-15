Government’s New Public Appointments Commissioner

While Matt Hancock will have been encouraged by the news of the ICO’s investigation into his CCTV leak, he might be less than pleased to learn his appointment of Gina Coladangelo may be about to face increased scrutiny, as the government finally sort out appointing a new Public Appointments Commissioner. When God closes a door he opens a cronyism investigation…

A fortnight ago, the Mail on Sunday revealed the government had missed its deadline to selected a new commissioner to head up the regulator in charge of handling complaints, such as how Coladengelo was ever appointed as a DHSC non-executive director. And whether her and Hancock’s affair was ongoing at the time…

The Cabinet Office has just now finally announced the PM’s preferred candidate for the role – William Shawcross CVO. Alongside the announcement, Gove says Shawcross “has all the attributes and experience needed for this important regulatory role that is vital to ensuring confidence in the public appointments made by both the UK and Welsh Governments.” Shawcross will now face scrutiny from Parliament’s PACAC committee before finalising the appointment.