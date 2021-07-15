Computers Seized During Hancock Leak Investigation

The Information Commissioner’s Office has announced two residential properties in the south of England were searched this morning as part of their investigation into the Hancock CCTV leak. The statement just released goes on to say “Personal computer equipment and electronic devices were seized as part of the operation”. The ICO’s Director of Investigations says it’s vital everyone, including government employees, have trust and confidence in the protection of their personal data. Victoria Newton recently said she’s “done everything I can to protect” The Sun’s source…