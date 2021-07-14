Unions Demand MPs Wear Masks in Parliament

A joint letter from the GMB, TUS and Unite unions urges the Speaker to make masks compulsory on the parliamentary estate for MPs. Guido revealed that staffers will be made to mask up, whilst MPs will only be “encouraged” to wear face coverings. It is safe to say that staffers are not best pleased…

The letter explains that “the reaction of staff across Parliament has been one of incredulity, anger and concern”. The letter also accuses parliament of failing to “exercise its duty of care to its own employees”. Parliamentary double standards have a distinctly uptsairs / downstairs vibe…

The letter argues that:

“Members also have a responsibility to keep those around them—staff of the House, their own staff and, indeed, other MPs—safe.”



“We would therefore ask you to urgently reconsider the guidance provided to Members so that all staff and members are content that the appropriate measures have been taken to protect their health.”

It will be up to Hoyle to decide whether this double standard is allowed to continue…