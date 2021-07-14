Sian Berry Quits Green Party Leadership over Party Trans Row

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has resigned over a trans rights row in the party. This follows the resignation of her fellow co-leader Jonathan Bartley last week…

In her resignation letter Berry writes:

“There is now an inconsistency between the sincere promise to fight for trans rights and inclusion in my work and the message sent by the party’s choice of front bench representatives.

“I can no longer make the claim that the party speaks unequivocally on this issue. And my conscience simply cannot agree with the agreement that there is anything positive in sending these mixed messages.”

Despite resigning Berry states “I love the Green Party” and promised to “put even more energy into my role as a Green London Assembly member”. If the Greens have any common sense they’d use this leadership election as an excuse to drop their loony left policies and focus on polar bear-hugging local Toryism that won them swathes of seats in the May elections…